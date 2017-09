F Kristaps Porzingis is the first Knicks rookie since Patrick Ewing in 1985 to score at least 80 points and grab at least 60 rebounds through the first seven games of a season. Porzingis entered Friday fourth among rookies in scoring and second in rebounds.

F Carmelo Anthony led the Knicks with 26 points, but he only scored four points in the second half. He finished 9 of 20 from the floor in a loss Friday.