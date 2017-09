PF Kristaps Porzingis, who was booed by New York fans after being picked fourth in the NBA Draft, was excellent in his two previous games -- 29 points and 11 rebounds against the Charlotte Hornets followed by 24 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks against the Houston Rockets. Against Houston, Porzingis, 20, tied Lonnie Shelton’s franchise record for most blocks in one game set in the 1976-77 season.