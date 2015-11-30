New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

C Kristaps Porzingis closed out his first month by getting 20 points and 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double.

F Carmelo Anthony did not play Sunday against Rockets due to an illness.

G Arron Afflalo led the Knicks with a season-high 31 points while shooting 13-for-19 from the floor in an overtime loss to the Rockets. “Obviously, it is tough,” Affalo said. “I‘m extremely proud of my teammates. I thought everybody stepped up and did the best that they could. I thought that it was a few little rebounds and a few turnovers, some small things.”

F Lance Thomas contributed 15 points in place F Carmelo Anthony (illness) on Sunday in an overtime loss to Houston.