FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Knicks - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 30, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Kristaps Porzingis closed out his first month by getting 20 points and 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double.

F Carmelo Anthony did not play Sunday against Rockets due to an illness.

G Arron Afflalo led the Knicks with a season-high 31 points while shooting 13-for-19 from the floor in an overtime loss to the Rockets. “Obviously, it is tough,” Affalo said. “I‘m extremely proud of my teammates. I thought everybody stepped up and did the best that they could. I thought that it was a few little rebounds and a few turnovers, some small things.”

F Lance Thomas contributed 15 points in place F Carmelo Anthony (illness) on Sunday in an overtime loss to Houston.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.