F Cleanthony Early was inactive for the Knicks on Friday night.

F Kristaps Porzingis was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October and November. The 7-foot-3 Porzingis, chosen fourth in the draft, ranked third among all rookies in scoring (13.7 ppg) and was second in rebounding (9.3 rpg) and blocked shots (1.89 bpg) in October and November.

Robin (Knicks) and Brook (Nets) Lopez met for the eighth time as starters.