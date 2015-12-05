New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

F Cleanthony Early was inactive for the Knicks on Friday night.

F Kristaps Porzingis was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October and November. The 7-foot-3 Porzingis, chosen fourth in the draft, ranked third among all rookies in scoring (13.7 ppg) and was second in rebounding (9.3 rpg) and blocked shots (1.89 bpg) in October and November.

F Kristaps Porzingis posted his 10th double-double this season with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Friday’s win.

Robin (Knicks) and Brook (Nets) Lopez met for the eighth time as starters.