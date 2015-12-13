New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

F Derrick Williams scored 10 points -- making 3 of 4 3-point attempts -- with four rebounds and four assists in 13 minutes Saturday.

F Kyle O‘Quinn scored 14 points on 7-for-8 shooting and had seven rebounds in 19 minutes.

F Carmelo Anthony matched his season high with 37 points as the New York Knicks pulled out a 112-110 victory over the Trail Blazers Saturday night at the Moda Center.

C Robin Lopez had 14 points and seven rebounds in his first appearance in Portland since signing a four-year, $54 million free-agent contract last July. Lopez is now much closer to twin brother Brook, the Brooklyn Nets center. “There’s a 40-minute buffer zone, so it’s cool,” Robin quipped.

F Lance Thomas had 13 points, going 3-for-3 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, in 25 minutes Saturday.