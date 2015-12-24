New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

F Kristaps Porzingis has a big fan in Cavs F Kevin Love. “I really like his game. I think he’s going to be a really great player in this league,” Love said. “Obviously with his size being able to step out and shoot, he’s gonna have to put weight on. You can tell he loves the game, has a little bit of a swagger to him, a little bit of an edge. I think he’s going to be a very good player.”

F Carmelo Anthony is upset the Knicks were left off the Christmas Day schedule this season. “We should have been on Christmas,” he said. “Christmas in New York, that is what it should have been. New York is one of those teams that should always be playing on Christmas.” Anthony joked that he was boycotting the games, then later conceded he’d be watching.