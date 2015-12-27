New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

F Carmelo Anthony returned to the New York lineup after missing a loss at Cleveland on Wednesday with a sprained ankle. Anthony scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Knicks on Saturday. Nine of Anthony’s points came in the first quarter before the Hawks adjusted. “We just tried to make his catches more difficult, tried to make him catch it further away from the basket, so his height and his size weren’t as impactful,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said of slowing Anthony down. “We played more physical and made it tougher.”