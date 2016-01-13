New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

F Kristaps Porzingis is third in the league among rookies in scoring, second in rebounds, first in free throw percentage and first in blocks entering Tuesday night’s games.

F Kristaps Porzingis played just eight minutes in the second half before fouling out with 2:44 to play. Porzingis still led the Knicks with 26 points in the win over Boston.

PG Jerian Grant scored 10 of his career-best 16 points in the fourth to help the Knicks stave off the pesky Celtics. Grant also dished out eight assists, six in the final quarter.

F Derrick Williams was another key contributor off the bench, scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. His fast-break dunk gave the Knicks a 110-107 cushion over the Celtics with 1:53 left in the game.

F Carmelo Anthony left early in the third quarter Tuesday with a sprained right ankle. He is day-to-day.

G Arron Afflalo poured in 24 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, during the Knicks’ win over the Celtics on Tuesday.