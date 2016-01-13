FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Knicks - PlayerWatch
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
January 14, 2016 / 3:17 AM / 2 years ago

New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Kristaps Porzingis is third in the league among rookies in scoring, second in rebounds, first in free throw percentage and first in blocks entering Tuesday night’s games.

F Kristaps Porzingis played just eight minutes in the second half before fouling out with 2:44 to play. Porzingis still led the Knicks with 26 points in the win over Boston.

PG Jerian Grant scored 10 of his career-best 16 points in the fourth to help the Knicks stave off the pesky Celtics. Grant also dished out eight assists, six in the final quarter.

F Derrick Williams was another key contributor off the bench, scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. His fast-break dunk gave the Knicks a 110-107 cushion over the Celtics with 1:53 left in the game.

F Carmelo Anthony left early in the third quarter Tuesday with a sprained right ankle. He is day-to-day.

G Arron Afflalo poured in 24 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, during the Knicks’ win over the Celtics on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.