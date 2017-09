F Kristaps Porzingis finished with 15 points Tuesday.

G Langston Galloway came off the bench to lead New York with a season-high 21 points Tuesday.

F Derrick Williams added 19 points and 10 rebounds Tuesday.

F Carmelo Anthony had a season-low nine points in 29 minutes in a 97-84 loss to Charlotte on Saturday.

F Carmelo Anthony sat out Tuesday with a sore left knee. New York is 0-5 without the Eastern Conference All-Star, who is averaging 21.3 points this season.