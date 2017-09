F/C Kristaps Porzingis (upper respiratory illness) was a late scratch for Thursday night’s game.

F Carmelo Anthony (sore left knee) missed his second consecutive game on Thursday night. He hopes to return Friday for the game against the Phoenix Suns.

G Arron Afflalo scored 20 points for the Knicks in a loss at Toronto on Thursday.

G Jose Calderon (groin) missed Thursday night’s game. He was injured late in the loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.