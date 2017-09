F Kristaps Porzingis was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for January. It was the third straight month he claimed the award. Porzingis ranked fourth among all first-year players in scoring (15.3 ppg) and second in rebounding (7.2 rpg) in January. Porzingis posted four point-rebound double-doubles and scored at least 12 points in 13 straight games from Jan. 3-26.

G Jose Calderon missed his fourth straight game with a sore groin.