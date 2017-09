F Carmelo Anthony said during the Friday morning shootaround he does not feel major soreness in his left knee after the last two practices.

PG Jose Calderon has been a source of frustration for Knicks fans on both ends. He shot 3-of-9 from the field Friday and also was a minus-17 while playing 21:46. In his last five games, Calderon is 14-of-38 from the field. The figure is skewed by him going a combined 11-of-20 Feb. 5-7 but in the other games in this stretch he is 3-of-16.