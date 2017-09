G Langston Galloway was 1 of 7 from the floor in Friday night’s loss in Boston. That extended his shooting woes to four straight games -- Galloway going 5 of 27 from the floor in the four games , 1 of 10 from 3-point range.

F Carmelo Anthony scored 30 points, but wound up firing a long 3-pointer off the backboard as the game ended in another Knicks loss on Friday. Anthony was 13 of 27 from the floor and also had seven rebounds and four assists.