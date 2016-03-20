New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

F Carmelo Anthony, who averaged 35 points in the previous two meetings against Washington, was not made available to the media after the game. He was diagnosed with a migraine headache in the first quarter, according to a member a Knicks spokesman.

G Arron Afflalo scored 10 points in his third straight game off the bench after starting in each of his previous 56 appearances. New York coach Kurt Rambis said he’s yet to decide if the move would stick, but mentioned Afflalo’s presence provides the second unit with needed scoring.

G Sasha Vujacic remained in New York’s starting lineup, but provided no impact in 13 scoreless minutes. He missed his only field goal attempt and is 3 for 17 (17.6%) over his last three games.