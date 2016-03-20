FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Knicks - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
March 21, 2016 / 2:09 AM / a year ago

New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Carmelo Anthony, who averaged 35 points in the previous two meetings against Washington, was not made available to the media after the game. He was diagnosed with a migraine headache in the first quarter, according to a member a Knicks spokesman.

G Arron Afflalo scored 10 points in his third straight game off the bench after starting in each of his previous 56 appearances. New York coach Kurt Rambis said he’s yet to decide if the move would stick, but mentioned Afflalo’s presence provides the second unit with needed scoring.

G Sasha Vujacic remained in New York’s starting lineup, but provided no impact in 13 scoreless minutes. He missed his only field goal attempt and is 3 for 17 (17.6%) over his last three games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.