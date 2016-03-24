FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Knicks - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
March 25, 2016 / 2:26 AM / a year ago

New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F/C Kristaps Porzingis surpassed the 20-point mark for the 15th time in his rookie season, tying a career high with 29 points to lead the Knicks to a 117-105 upset of the Bulls. Porzingis shot 6-for-11 from the floor, including 3-for-6 from behind the 3-point arc, and had a couple of highlight-reel dunks. Since missing a game March 13 with a stomach illness, Porzingis is averaging 16 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 38.5 percent on 3-pointers in the past four games.

F Carmelo Anthony returned Wednesday night against the Bulls after missing New York’s 88-80 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday with a migraine.

F Carmelo Anthony returned from missing the Sunday game with migraine headaches to score 24 points and hit four of six 3-point attempts Wednesday.

C Robin Lopez had 11 points and 13 rebounds for New York in a win over Chicago on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
