PF Kristaps Porzingis (sore right shoulder) was out, missing just his fourth game this season.

SG Arron Afflalo stuck to his story that has hasn’t spoken to coach Kurt Rambis since being demoted from the starting lineup. Rambis told reporters he had spoken to Afflalo about the demotion. “It is what it is,” Afflalo said. “People can have their opinion of what they feel you bring to a team. That’s their opinion. My opinion may be different.” Afflalo can opt out of his contract after the season.