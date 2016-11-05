FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
New York Knicks - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 5, 2016 / 3:02 AM / 10 months ago

New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Marshall Plumlee was inactive Friday night against the Bulls.

C Joakim Noah faced his former team for the first time Friday night.

G Derrick Rose and C Joakim Noah faced their former team for the first time Friday night. Rose said he was surprised to be traded away from his hometown team. "It's a process that sucks, but it comes along with the business," he said. Rose said there is "no bad blood" between himself, his former teammates and the franchise.

F Lance Thomas was inactive Friday against the Bulls.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
