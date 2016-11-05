New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

C Marshall Plumlee was inactive Friday night against the Bulls.

G Derrick Rose and C Joakim Noah faced their former team for the first time Friday night. Rose said he was surprised to be traded away from his hometown team. "It's a process that sucks, but it comes along with the business," he said. Rose said there is "no bad blood" between himself, his former teammates and the franchise.

F Lance Thomas was inactive Friday against the Bulls.