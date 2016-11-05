New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

F Kristaps Porzingis scored 27 points and all five Knicks starters reached double figures in a 117-104 victory over the Bulls on Friday night. "We were sharing the ball a lot and we did a good job of being aggressive tonight," Porzingis said. "We made a lot of good plays for each other. Even though we lost the lead, we still found a way to come back. And that's the kind of basketball we want to be playing."

C Marshall Plumlee was inactive Friday night against the Bulls.

C Joakim Noah faced his former team for the first time Friday night.

C Joakim Noah, who returned to the United Center for the first time since joining the Knicks in the offseason, poured in 16 points and had nine rebounds as New York beat Chicago on Friday.

G Derrick Rose and C Joakim Noah faced their former team for the first time Friday night. Rose said he was surprised to be traded away from his hometown team. "It's a process that sucks, but it comes along with the business," he said. Rose said there is "no bad blood" between himself, his former teammates and the franchise.

G Derrick Rose, who returned to the United Center for the first time since being traded in the offseason, finished with 15 points and 11 assists as the Knicks beat the Bulls on Friday. Rose was greeted with a mixture of cheers and jeers, but wasn't fazed by either his homecoming or the reception he received. "We have to figure out how to win," Rose said. "We've got a lot of talent on this team and we're just trying to go about staying in the game and finding ways to win."

F Carmelo Anthony scored 25 points in the Knicks' win at Chicago on Friday.

F Lance Thomas was inactive Friday against the Bulls.