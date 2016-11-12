New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

F Kristaps Porzingis had 14 points to lead New York (3-6), which lost for the fourth time in six games and has dropped four of its last five meetings with the Celtics.

G Brandon Jennings was ejected after receiving a pair of technicals in the fourth, and Kristaps Porzingis and Joakim Noah were also T'd up.

F Carmelo Anthony doesn't plan to sit out one half of back-to-backs this season. "I don't really have any kind of negative effect," said Anthony, who did so last year as a precaution returning from a knee injury. The Knicks visit the Raptors on Saturday.

F Carmelo Anthony finished with 12 points Friday, all in the first quarter, before being ejected after picking up a pair of technical fouls late in the first half.