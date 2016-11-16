FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
New York Knicks - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 17, 2016 / 3:46 AM / 9 months ago

New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Joakim Noah watched from the bench in the second half as coach Jeff Hornacek moved Kristaps Porzingis (24 points) to center while using Justin Holiday extensively at small forward. Noah had six rebounds and was scoreless in 16 minutes. Noah has reached double figures once and has been held scoreless twice, but any changes in the starting lineup are not occurring based on one half of Porzingis playing center and Anthony playing power forward. "I don't think so. Noah does a nice job in there defensively," Hornacek said. "It may depend on the team (we're playing). Maybe we can go there (small) a little bit more often. But we're not, just because we were good in the second half doesn't mean we're going to change it."

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.