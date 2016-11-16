New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

C Joakim Noah watched from the bench in the second half as coach Jeff Hornacek moved Kristaps Porzingis (24 points) to center while using Justin Holiday extensively at small forward. Noah had six rebounds and was scoreless in 16 minutes. Noah has reached double figures once and has been held scoreless twice, but any changes in the starting lineup are not occurring based on one half of Porzingis playing center and Anthony playing power forward. "I don't think so. Noah does a nice job in there defensively," Hornacek said. "It may depend on the team (we're playing). Maybe we can go there (small) a little bit more often. But we're not, just because we were good in the second half doesn't mean we're going to change it."