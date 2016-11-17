New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

F Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 35 points in a variety of ways as the New York Knicks held on for a 105-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons. It was the sixth time in the past seven games Porzingis has scored at least 20 points. He finished 13 of 22 from the field, tying a career high for baskets and coming within one his career high for attempts. "He is dangerous," New York guard Derrick Rose said. "For a second-year player that doesn't really know the game like that, for him to come out and play the way he plays is incredible. And for him to be 7-foot-3 and move the way that he moves is kind of crazy. A unique, unique player."

F Lance Thomas (sore left ankle) missed his second straight game on Wednesday night.