9 months ago
New York Knicks - PlayerWatch
Samsung chief convicted
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
November 27, 2016 / 3:01 AM / 9 months ago

New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Kristaps Porzingis and G Derrick Rose scored 16 points each for the Knicks (8-7), who won their sixth straight at Madison Square Garden and third overall.

C Joakim Noah returned to the Knicks after missing two games with flu-like symptoms. He played 17 minutes, scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds.

G Derrick Rose and F Kristaps Porzingis scored 16 points each for the Knicks (8-7), who won their sixth straight at Madison Square Garden and third overall.

F Carmelo Anthony hit the game-winning overtime jumper that gave the New York Knicks a 113-11 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
