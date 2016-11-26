New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

F Kristaps Porzingis and G Derrick Rose scored 16 points each for the Knicks (8-7), who won their sixth straight at Madison Square Garden and third overall.

C Joakim Noah returned to the Knicks after missing two games with flu-like symptoms. He played 17 minutes, scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds.

F Carmelo Anthony hit the game-winning overtime jumper that gave the New York Knicks a 113-11 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.