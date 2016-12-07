New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

C Kyle O‘Quinn made 6 of 8 shots and tallied 12 points, seven rebounds (five offensive), three assists and two blocks.

PG Derrick Rose was held to 10 points as he missed much of the second half due to back spasms. He was feeling better after the game, however. “It calmed down -- it’s just spasms,” Rose said. “My right side, my right leg -- it was just fatigued. Tomorrow we’ll be able to tell what it is.”

F Carmelo Anthony scored a season-high 35 points to lead New York to a 114-103 victory over Miami. Anthony missed his first four shots but then rallied to finish 13 of 27, including 3 of 9 on 3-pointers. “I finally found my rhythm after the first quarter,” said Anthony, whose Knicks have won four straight games. “I was trying to find my legs, trying to find my shot. I got a feel for it in the third quarter.”

SG Courtney Lee (ankle) returned to the lineup after missing two games, and he scored nine points.