New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

F Kristaps Porzingis scored 34 points Tuesday at Phoenix, one shy of his career high. However, fouled out with 1:34 left in overtime, just after giving the Knicks a 108-105 lead with his fourth 3-pointer of the game, and the Suns rallied for a win.

F Kyle O‘Quinn recorded 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Knicks in an overtime loss at Phoenix on Tuesday. O‘Quinn returned after missing one game with a sprained right ankle.

F Carmelo Anthony was 3 of 15 and scored 13 points in 39 minutes playing mostly against Suns defensive specialist P.J. Tucker.