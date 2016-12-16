FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
New York Knicks - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 17, 2016 / 5:05 AM / 8 months ago

New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

F Kristaps Porzingis, who totaled 60 points and 20 rebounds in his previous two games, had only eight points and five rebounds in 35 minutes Thursday against the Warriors. "The focus was on him tonight going into the game, to try to limit him. Draymond (Green) takes those challenges," New York coach Jeff Hornacek said. "They did a good job of eliminating any of his open shots."

G Justin Holiday came off the bench to score a team-high 15 points Thursday in the Knicks' loss at Golden State.

G Ron Baker came off the bench to score a career-high 15 points Thursday in the Knicks' loss at Golden State.

G Brandon Jennings, starting in place of Derrick Rose (back), had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists in the Knicks' loss at Golden State on Thursday.

G Derrick Rose (sore lower back) did not play Thursday at Golden State. He is questionable for the Saturday game at Denver.

SF Carmelo Anthony (bruised right shoulder) did not play Thursday at Golden State. He is questionable for the Saturday game at Denver.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.