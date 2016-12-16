New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

F Kristaps Porzingis, who totaled 60 points and 20 rebounds in his previous two games, had only eight points and five rebounds in 35 minutes Thursday against the Warriors. "The focus was on him tonight going into the game, to try to limit him. Draymond (Green) takes those challenges," New York coach Jeff Hornacek said. "They did a good job of eliminating any of his open shots."

G Justin Holiday came off the bench to score a team-high 15 points Thursday in the Knicks' loss at Golden State.

G Ron Baker came off the bench to score a career-high 15 points Thursday in the Knicks' loss at Golden State.

G Brandon Jennings, starting in place of Derrick Rose (back), had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists in the Knicks' loss at Golden State on Thursday.

G Derrick Rose (sore lower back) did not play Thursday at Golden State. He is questionable for the Saturday game at Denver.

SF Carmelo Anthony (bruised right shoulder) did not play Thursday at Golden State. He is questionable for the Saturday game at Denver.