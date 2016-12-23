New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

F Kristaps Porzingis hobbled off with a knee contusion early in the fourth quarter of New York's 106-95 victory over Orlando on Thursday. Porzingis finished with 12 points and two blocked shots in 26 minutes. "I wanted to come back in the game but they wanted to be cautious," he said. "Let's see how it feels tomorrow and we will go from there."

Willy Hernangomez scored 15 points, 12 in the fourth quarter after F Kristaps Porzingis hobbled off with a knee contusion, in New York's 106-95 victory over Orlando on Thursday. "Billy (Hernangomez) has confidence in his shooting ability,'' Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said. "He is great at rolling to the basket, so if he can make that 15-foot jumper that makes him that double threat.

G Brandon Jennings dished out a season-best 12 assists in New York's 106-95 victory over Orlando on Thursday. It was the third time this season Jennings has posted double-digit assists off the bench.

F Kyle O'Quinn contributed 14 points, a career-high 16 rebounds, 10 of them in the fourth quarter, and also blocked four shots in New York's 106-95 victory over Orlando on Thursday. O'Quinn replaced F Kristaps Porzingis, who left with a knee contusion early in the final period. "Kyle (O'Quinn) was great on the boards and got blocked shots," Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said.

F Carmelo Anthony (23,127) needs 23 points to pass Elgin Baylor (23,149) for 28th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list.