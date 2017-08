F Kristaps Porzingis, back after missing three games with a sore Achilles, finished with 24 points. Porzingis played 29 minutes against Milwaukee.

G Derrick Rose added 12 points for the Knicks Friday.

F Carmelo Anthony put the Knicks on his back, scoring 12 of his 26 points in the final quarter and knocking down a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute as the Knicks snapped their six-game losing streak with a 116-111 victory over the Bucks on Friday night at the Bradley Center.