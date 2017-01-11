New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

G Derrick Rose has reportedly returned to the Knicks' facilities after his unexplained absence Monday night. Rose returned to his hometown of Chicago without the team's permission to attend to a family matter, per ESPN. He alerted team officials of his whereabouts following the game. Rose was originally listed as a starter against the Pelicans on Monday but the team announced shortly before tipoff that he was not with the team. Brandon Jennings started in place of Rose and scored 20 points in the Knicks' 110-96 loss.