New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

C/F Kyle O'Quinn was fined $25,000 by the NBA for his flagrant foul-2 on New Orleans F Anthony Davis in the third quarter of New York's loss to the Pelicans on Monday.

F Kyle O'Quinn finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds Wednesday in the Knicks' loss to the 76ers.

G Derrick Rose was fined but not suspended for his unexcused absence Monday, Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said the team determined that a fine was punishment enough. Hornacek also said that while he believes Rose should have notified team officials of the situation he was facing, the coach also understands what might have been going through Rose's mind. "It happens," Hornacek said. "He knows that he'll handle it differently, if it ever happens again, but we have to move forward."

G Derrick Rose, back after an unexcused one-game absence, scored 25 points Wednesday in the Knicks' loss to the 76ers. "I felt good," he said. "I only missed one day, only one game. ... I was just trying to come back and play the way that I normally know how to play, and not think about anything."

F Carmelo Anthony scored 28 points Wednesday in the Knicks' loss to the Sixers.