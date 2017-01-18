New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

F Carmelo Anthony insists he remains loyal to the Knicks, even if the organization is no longer extending the same courtesy. The nine-time All-Star said he hasn't considered waiving his no-trade clause despite rumblings that Knicks president Phil Jackson may be ready to move on from the former NBA scoring champion. "I think I've proven that. I don't have to speak on that. I think I've proven that over the years, day in and day out," Anthony told ESPN.com after totaling 30 points and seven rebounds in a 108-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.