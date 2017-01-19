FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
New York Knicks - PlayerWatch
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon's departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
#US NBA
January 20, 2017 / 3:48 AM / 7 months ago

New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Marshall Plumlee was recalled from Westchester of the NBA Development League.

C Willy Hernangomez and F Mindaugas Kuzminskas added 17 points apiece for the Knicks, who had lost their last four against the Celtics. Hernangomez also pulled down 11 rebounds.

F Mindaugas Kuzminskas and C Willy Hernangomez added 17 points apiece for the Knicks, who had lost their last four against the Celtics.

C Joakim Noah was out with a sore left ankle after being listed as questionable before the game.

PG Derrick Rose scored 12 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and pulled down 10 rebounds as the Knicks dominated the boards from the start and won for just the third win in the month of January.

G Carmelo Anthony finished with 13 points one day after a private but well publicized meeting with Knicks president of basketball operations Phil Jackson.

