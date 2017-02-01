New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

F Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards due to illness. The Knicks announced shortly before tipoff that the second-year big man would miss just his second game of the season. Porzingis, who is second on the team in scoring behind Carmelo Anthony, averages 18.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. Willy Hernangomez replaced Porzingis for his first start of the season.

F Kristaps Porzingis was a late scratch due to illness and vomiting. "He was lying on the bench and then he (went to) warm up and just felt like he was going to (get sick) again," coach Jeff Hornacek said. "Now all of a sudden we got to scramble a bit."

F Willy Hernangomez replaced Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and had 15 points and 14 rebounds in his first start of the season Tuesday in New York's loss at Washington.

G Derrick Rose missed his second consecutive game Monday due to a sprained left ankle.

F Carmelo Anthony scored 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting in New York's loss at Washington on Tuesday. Anthony entered the night averaging 27.0 points in 30 career games against the Wizards.