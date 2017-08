F Willy Hernangomez missed his second straight game with a sprained left ankle.

G Derrick Rose had 20 points for the Knicks, who are 4.5 games out of the Eastern Conference's eighth and final playoff spot.

F Carmelo Anthony, the Knicks' All-Star forward, scored 18 points, but shot 5-of-18 from the floor.

