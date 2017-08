F Carmelo Anthony finished with 13 points Saturday against the Pistons, failing to reach the 20-point mark for the fifth consecutive game. He only attempted nine shots in 36 minutes. He has attempted fewer than 10 shots on three other occasions, but played 24 or fewer minutes those games. "The problem is we were shooting a lot of jump shots," Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said. "We weren't able to get to the basket and they had 50 points in the paint and (43) attempts at it."