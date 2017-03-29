New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

C Joakim Noah admitted Tuesday that his decision to use an over-the-counter supplement "backfired". Noah was suspended 20 games for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy. The NBA said he tested positive for Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator LGD-4033 when it announced his suspension last week. "This was a tough moment, but I'm going to learn from it," Noah told reporters. "I tried to take a supplement to help me with everything I've gone through. I've gone through a lot of injuries, and I tried to take something to help me and it backfired."