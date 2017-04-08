New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

F/C Kristaps Porzingis, second on the team with an 18.1 scoring average, missed his third straight game with a sore back.

F Maurice Ndour, one of three rookies in the starting lineup, finished with a career-high 15 points Friday.

F Carmelo Anthony, who sat out Friday's game (scheduled rest), likely will play in the team's final two games against Toronto and Philadelphia. Anthony had 23 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 106-103 loss to the Wizards.

G Courtney Lee scored 16 points to lead New York.