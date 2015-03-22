Preview: Knicks at Raptors

An ugly loss at New York last month contributed to Toronto’s recent slide, but the Raptors have a chance for payback when the Knicks come to town for a Sunday matinee. A 103-98 setback at Madison Square Garden was the culmination of a dismal five-game losing streak to end the month of February for Toronto, which has lost 11 of 15 overall to sink into fourth place in the Eastern Conference entering Saturday. The latest setback came in the form of a 108-92 loss at Chicago on Friday.

Kyle Lowry was in uniform for the Raptors in that one but did not play as he tries to get past a back injury which has him day-to-day. Lowry also missed the loss last month in New York, which has dropped nine of 11 since and has the inside track for the worst record in the league after a 97-82 loss at Philadelphia on Friday. Alexey Shved was the lone bright spot with a 7-of-8 showing from 3-point range and 25 points overall for the Knicks.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), Sportsnet (Toronto)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (14-55): Shved has given New York something to look forward to as it builds for the future, scoring at least 20 points in three straight games. The former Houston Rocket has reached double figures in 13 of his last 14 games, including a 15-point, five-assist, two-steal effort in just 20 minutes of the recent win over the Raptors. Both SG Tim Hardaway Jr. (wrist) and SF Cleanthony Early (ankle) have missed three straight games for the Knicks.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (41-28): Lou Williams had 22 points the last time these teams met but he was 6-of-16 from the floor and made 2-of-10 3-pointers, part of a rough shooting stretch for the streaky reserve. He is 18-of-73 from long range over a span of 14 games, and that includes a 4-of-4 effort. Williams has a total of 15 points - his season average - over the last two games while making 3-of-21 shots from the floor.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Raptors SG DeMar DeRozan is averaging 24.5 points in March.

2. Knicks C Andrea Bargnani has scored at least 12 points in 10 consecutive games.

3. Toronto C Jonas Valanciunas went 21-of-26 from the floor over a three-game stretch before taking - and missing - his one shot in 24 minutes at Chicago.

PREDICTION: Raptors 105, Knicks 95