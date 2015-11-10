Preview: Knicks at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have hit a rough patch after a strong start and look to get back on track when they host the New York Knicks on Tuesday. Toronto won its first five games for the first time in franchise history before losing back-to-back outings, including a dreadful 96-76 loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday.

The Raptors scored just 29 points in the second half versus Miami and point guard Kyle Lowry (4-of-16 shooting) was one of several players who struggled during the 20-point loss. ”I didn’t get too excited when we were 5-0 and I‘m not getting down now that we’ve had a few stinkers,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey told reporters. New York halted a three-game losing streak with a 99-95 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday as forward Carmelo Anthony scored 24 points to lead five Knicks in double digits. “I know the guys that I have on this team,” Anthony told reporters. “It’s just me trusting those guys out there and believing in those guys and letting them know I’m relying on them.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), Sportsnet One (Toronto)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (3-4): Veteran point guard Jose Calderon tallied just eight points during the team’s three-game skid but scored 14 points in the victory over the Lakers. Coach Derek Fisher has continued to trust that the 34-year-old Calderon will be productive and has ignored pleas from outsiders to bench him in favor of Langston Galloway or Jerian Grant. “If coach decides to go a different way, I’ll be the same Jose Calderon. I just try to help my teammates - that’s all I can do,” Calderon told reporters. “I’ve got nothing against Jerian or Langston, the opposite. So I‘m here to help them be better basketball players and hopefully have a long career in the NBA.”

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (5-2): Small forward DeMarre Carroll sat out the loss to Miami due to a right foot injury and is questionable to play against the Knicks. Carroll was signed as a free agent in the offseason but has been unable to show off his skill set and is averaging just 12.3 points and shooting 34.2 percent from the field while being limited by the injury. “It has affected his play, his jump shot and his defensive movement,” Casey told reporters. “Getting him rest right now is the most important thing.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Toronto won three of last season’s four meetings.

2. Raptors backup SF Terrence Ross is averaging 1.8 points on 3-of-19 shooting over the past four games.

3. New York rookie C Kristaps Porzingis has three double-doubles in the past four games and is averaging 12.3 points and 8.6 rebounds.

PREDICTION: Raptors 109, Knicks 105