Preview: Knicks at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are ripping their way through the Atlantic Division, and the struggling New York Knicks are next up on the schedule. The Raptors will try to post their third straight win over a divisional rival when they host the Knicks on Sunday.

Toronto held off a challenge for the top spot in the division with a 114-106 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday and showed off their offensive firepower in a 132-113 triumph over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday - the most points scored in a regulation game in franchise history. "When we do that defensively, we get stops, we get on a roll and we just get out and play without calling plays," Raptors shooting guard DeMar DeRozan told reporters. "That’s when we’re at our best." The Knicks snapped a three-game slide with a 104-89 win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, marking their second victory in the last 11 games. "We work too hard, as a team, to be together and gel together and bond together, to let losing some games be a distraction to what we're trying to do," New York star Carmelo Anthony, who believes the team will make the playoffs, told reporters.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), TSN4, TSN5 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (18-22): Point guard Derrick Rose drew plenty of negative attention when he left the team without informing anyone in the organization and missed Monday's 110-96 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, but he is playing well since his return. Rose averaged 21 points on 18-of-31 shooting in the last two games and is up to 19.7 points in 12 games since returning from a back injury. Rose, who is a free agent after the season and has expressed his interest in signing with New York long term, is getting some help from Anthony, who delivered 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists in Thursday's triumph.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (26-13): Toronto dropped five of seven before turning things around in the last two games and continues to get All-Star performances from DeRozan, who scored 41 points in the win over the Celtics and followed it up with 28 in three quarters against the Nets. DeRozan is averaging 35.3 points on 52.6 percent shooting in the last four contests and shared some of the production with point guard Kyle Lowry in the last two contests. Lowry, who struggled to 12 points on 2-of-9 shooting in a loss to Houston last Sunday, is 15-of-26 from the field in the last two games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. New York C Joakim Noah collected 12 points and 15 rebounds on Thursday for his first double-double of the month.

2. Raptors PF Jared Sullinger (foot) is practicing with the team and is close to making his season debut.

3. Toronto took the last four in the series, including a 118-107 home win on Nov. 12.

PREDICTION: Raptors 116, Knicks 102