Raptors prep for trip with easy win over Knicks

TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors are about to be tested by the schedule.

With an easy 118-108 decision over the New York Knicks on Sunday, a game in which they never trailed, the Raptors won their sixth game in a row, equaling their best streak of the season.

They now hit the road for six consecutive games starting Monday in Chicago. The Bulls who beat them in Toronto on Nov. 13.

“I‘m ready for it,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “I’ve been preaching it, and we should be ready for it. Everyone is all excited, but again, reality is real, and we have to be ready for adversity when it hits.”

Guards Lou Williams and Kyle Lowry each scored 22 points and Lowry added nine assists as the Raptors handed the Knicks their fifth loss in a row. The game was only tied twice, and the Raptors (22-6) led by as many as 18 points.

The Knicks (5-25) struggled on defense.

”Closeouts,“ Knicks coach Derek Fisher said. ”There were too many closeouts with hands down, not really closing out in a way to run a guy off the shot and make him miss as opposed to hoping he’ll miss. Some of it was fatigue, I‘m sure, a lot of bodies out.

“The guys that were out there were battling. They’ve been under a lot of duress so we’ll chalk it up to that today.”

Reserve guard Greivis Vasquez added 21 points for the Raptors, who also got 18 points from guard Terrence Ross and 10 each from forward James Johnson and center Jonas Valanciunas. Forward Amir Johnson had nine points and a game-high nine rebounds.

James Johnson is looking forward to playing the Bulls,

“We have a bad taste in our mouth from the last time,” he said. “Hopefully we can figure some things out. We’re not the same team that we were when we played them the first time. I think we’ve improved our half-court offense. We’re executing pretty well right now.”

Forward Carmelo Anthony led the Knicks with 28 points. Reserve center Jason Smith scored 16 points, and guard Jose Calderon added 15 points and 10 assists. Center Cole Aldrich had 11 points for New York, and guard Tim Hardaway Jr. contributed 10.

“They scored, and they scored super fast,” Anthony said. “They get out in the open court, made some threes, opened the court up. We committed to the three and they started hitting the pick-and-roll guy, got some second-chance points.”

Calderon, a former Raptor, said of his ex-teammates, “They’re playing as a great team, the best team in the East right now. We hung in there. ... Maybe we’re missing something, or fatigue, I don’t know.”

The Raptors led by as many as 11 points before taking a 33-25 lead out of the first quarter. The Knicks whittled their deficit to five on two layups by guard Pablo Prigioni before Amir Johnson ended the first half with a jumper to give Toronto a 58-51 lead at the intermission.

“It’s tough,” Prigioni said. “I don’t know, I don’t have the answers. This sport is about confidence. When you go into the dynamic we’re in now, I think confidence is a little bit down. ... We fight and compete against everybody, but at the end of the game, we don’t have that energy or that mentality to put the game in our pocket.”

Knicks reserve center Samuel Dalembert was ejected early in the third quarter when he was called for a flagrant-2 foul on Valanciunas. Dalembert had two points and two rebounds in 14 minutes.

The Raptors led 91-75 after three quarters and soon pushed the lead up to 18. After the Knicks trimmed it to 13, the Raptors got it back up to 18 on two free throws by Williams with 6:20 left.

Now comes the road test.

“We’re looking forward to this challenge,” Vasquez said. “Every time we go West, it’s not easy but I think we’re good enough to come out with a couple of wins and do our job.”

NOTES: Raptors G Landry Fields (head) failed concussion tests before Sunday’s game and did not play. Fields hit the back of his head on the floor during the win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday. He required eight stitches but passed the concussion protocol Friday. ... Knicks F Amar‘e Stoudemire (rest) and G J.R. Smith (heel) did not play. Smith missed his seventh consecutive games and Stoudemire sat out his second in a row. ... The Knicks play their next game at home Christmas Day against the Washington Wizards. New York has lost seven in a row at home since defeating the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 22.