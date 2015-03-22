DeRozan, Raptors maintain focus against Knicks

TORONTO -- Just over four weeks ago the Toronto Raptors were embarrassed in a five-point loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Entering Sunday’s game, Toronto guard DeMar DeRozan was mindful of the disappointing outcome.

DeRozan ensured there was not a repeat showing by the Raptors, scoring 23 points in a 106-89 victory over the New York Knicks.

“That was another focus point that we had to key in on,” DeRozan said. “We’ve got to use stuff like that to motivate us and to keep us focused even more.”

The Raptors took three of four meetings with the Knicks this season. The only loss was a 103-98 setback Feb. 28 in New York when DeRozan shot 3-of-15 in a game that was Toronto’s fifth straight loss.

“Guys battling staying with the game plan, just the focus more than anything else,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “The intensity that we played with on the defensive end was good and just continued to get better. More so than the win, the win is important. We had a few lapses, but overall it was good intensity and good focus on both ends of the floor.”

Toronto center Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 10 rebounds while guard Greivis Vasquez added 12 points in place of Kyle Lowry (back contusion). Reserve center Tyler Hansbrough added 18 points for the Raptors, who improved to 11-2 against Atlantic Division opponents

“I just feel like I got in the right spots,” Hansbrough said. “I know how they were playing Lou (Williams) and I felt like that was a big key, just finding open spots and moving to where they could get me the ball.”

Knicks forward Lance Thomas had a game-high 24 points while center Andrea Bargnani added 16 points and three rebounds.

New York, who entered Sunday’s game averaging 88.6 points while shooting 40.5 percent lost for the 10th time in 12 games and dropped to a league-worst 14-56.

The Knicks opened the second half on a 9-2 run cutting Toronto’s 15-point lead down to eight.

”It’s tough to play from behind as long as we did,“ Knicks coach Derek Fisher said. ”We kept fighting, got the game to within two possessions and? they got back up to nine.

“We fought back and gave ourselves a little bit of a chance, but we were losing bodies and also playing from behind all afternoon, it was a tough go.”

Knicks guard Alexey Shved left the game with 2:04 remaining in the second quarter due to a rib contusion and did not return. Shved finished with nine points two rebounds and two assists. The club announced his X-rays returned negative and he is day-to-day.

Forward Travis Wear left the game with 5:56 remaining in the fourth quarter due to back spasms.

Toronto held a 56-41 lead at the break but saw it reduced to 78-72 early in the fourth. The Raptors ripped off 12 straight points, highlighted by guard Terrence Ross’ 3-point play and a five points by reserve guard Lou Williams.

DeRozan atoned for blowing his wide-open dunk last month in New York by getting two one-handed dunks in the final minutes of the first quarter. He had 15 points in the first half, including a buzzer-beating jumper before halftime.

NOTES: Raptors G Kyle Lowry missed his second game due to a back contusion suffered March 18 vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. ... For a second straight game Toronto G Greivis Vasquez started in Lowry’s place. ... Raptors rookie F Bruno Caboclo was active for the game. ... Toronto entered Sunday’s action with a 10 1/2-game lead on the Boston Celtics for the Atlantic Division lead. ... Knicks G Jose Calderon was listed as inactive. ... New York F Cleanthony Early (sprained left ankle) and G Tim Hardaway Jr. (sprained right wrist) did not play Sunday. ... Raptors G DeMar DeRozan received his FIBA World Cup ring from USA Basketball Assistant Men’s National Team Director, B.J. Johnson, prior to tip-off on Sunday.