Raptors win franchise-record 10th straight game

TORONTO -- Dwane Casey is pleased with the accomplishment of setting a franchise-record 10-game winning streak.

The Toronto Raptors coach, however, is far from satisfied. He has other goals in mind, like overtaking the Cleveland Cavaliers for first place in the Eastern Conference.

“It’s not what we’re all about,” Casey said after the Raptors defeated the New York Knicks 103-93 on Thursday. “But again we can’t pooh-pooh it. This is an accomplishment. These guys have worked hard, found a way to win but this is a marathon.”

The Raptors had 26 points each from All-Star guards Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan. Lowry, who scored 10 points in the fourth quarter when the Knicks were still in the game, also had 10 assists while playing with a sore left wrist.

Center Jonas Valanciunas had a season-best 18 rebounds to go with 11 points.

“We haven’t done anything yet,” Casey said. “There are going to be some more downs. We have to keep our nose to the grind stone and be professional and continue to improve ... at the defensive end because we’re going to be able to score.”

The Raptors previous record winning streak was nine games from March 22-April 9, 2002.

The Raptors (31-15) led by as many as 14 points in the second quarter and by 10 entering the fourth quarter. The Knicks crept to within seven points before the Raptors stretched the lead to 11 points on a 3-pointer by Lowry with 1:45 to play.

Guard Cory Joseph chipped in with 11 points off the bench and reserve forward Patrick Patterson scored 10.

“We are a good team, man, it’s our team,” Lowry said. “It’s 15 deep. It’s just not me and DeMar. It’s all of us.”

Guard Arron Afflalo scored 20 points and for the Knicks (22-26), who have lost four in a row.

Guards Sasha Vujacic and Jerian Grant added 13 points each for New York and guard Langston Galloway had 12.

“Some of the first-half mistakes and errors and some of the things we did just caught up to us as the game went on,” Knicks coach Derek Fisher said. “But I‘m proud of the guys’ effort. They fought hard, kept working hard but there are still some things that we can control that we can do better.”

Lowry and DeRozan are going to play in the All-Star Game in two weeks. “We both want to make one another great,” DeRozan said. “We’re always trying to figure out how to make this team great. When you have a teammate like it makes everything else easy.”

“We had a good effort at the defensive end,” said Knicks center Robin Lopez, who had seven points and eight rebounds. “There were just too many lapses. That really could have made up for any offensive deficiencies we had on the night.”

The Raptors led 27-21 after the first quarter.

Led by 12 points from DeRozan, the Raptors took a 53-43 advantage into the intermission. Lowry added 10 points and seven assists in the first half and Valanciunas nabbed 11 rebounds and scored six points.

The Knicks trimmed the Raptors’ lead to one point on a driving, floating jumper by forward Lance Thomas with 6:39 to play in the third quarter.

DeRozan’s jumper raised the lead to 11 with two minutes to play in the third. Toronto led 73-63 after three quarters.

DeRozan said Casey is impressing on the players that the season is a preparation for the playoffs. “He’s still on us about post season,” DeRozan said, “and using this season to understand how to win.”

DeRozan said this is the best he has felt about the team. “By far,” he said. “And we still have a long way to go.”

NOTES: Knicks All-Star F Carmelo Anthony (sore left knee) missed his second consecutive game. He hopes to return Friday for the game against the Phoenix Suns. ... Raptors All-Star G Kyle Lowry (sprained left wrist) started Thursday against the Knicks. He was a game-time decision after being injured with four minutes left in the win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. X-rays were negative. ... The Knicks were also without G Jose Calderon (groin), who was injured late in the loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, and F/C Kristaps Porzingis (upper respiratory illness), a late scratch. ... Raptors G DeMar DeRozan was named to the NBA Eastern Conference All-Star team as a reserve. ... The Raptors complete a seven-game homestand on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons.