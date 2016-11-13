DeRozan pours in 33, Raptors sink Knicks

TORONTO -- DeMar DeRozan continued to do his thing for the Toronto Raptors.

The stellar shooting guard notched 33 points, including a key 3-point play on a layup and a free throw with fewer than 30 seconds left in the game after completing a key four-point play with under six minutes to go, and the Raptors defeated the New York Knicks 118-107 on Saturday night.

It was a close game most of the way with 27 lead changes and 20 ties.

DeRozan has scored 30 or more points in eight of nine games this season.

"He's playing at an all-star level," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. "Converting, getting bumped, getting hit, still finishing the play. He's playing an old man's game. The game is slowing down for him and he's converting those plays."

"I always try to find ways I can be better mentally, physically and skill-wise," DeRozan said. "I always try to find something in the offseason and during the season as well."

Norman Powell scored 19 points and Kyle Lowry added 16 points for the Raptors (7-2), who have won three in a row. Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and eight rebounds. Terrence Ross added 11 points off the bench and Patrick Patterson had 10.

DeRozan had praise for Powell, usually a reserve who started Saturday. "It's impressive but he goes against me every day (in practice)," Derozan said. "But one thing about Norm, he takes on challenges. He looks forward to them and does not shy away at all. He will get a little chippy with me as well and we're teammates and everything."

Carmelo Anthony led New York (3-6) with 31 points while Derrick Rose and Kristaps Porzingis each had 21 points.

Joakim Noah added four points and 18 rebounds for the Knicks, who have lost two in a row. Kyle O'Quinn and Courtney Lee chipped in with 10 points each.

"We had a chance, that's what you want on the road," Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said. "We just didn't get the stops and we fouled too much. ... After (Friday) night (a 116-87) loss to the Boston Celtics) we were able to bounce back. We did some good things. We saw the mismatches and took advantage of those. We've got to try to get more stops. ... we've just got to get better defensively."

The Raptors were 33-for-38 from the free-throw line while the Knicks were 12-for-16.

"It's a learning experience," Rose said. "There have been probably been numerous games where teams shot 30 or over 35 free throws on us. We've just to learn from it. When they have the bonus or when they're close to it we've got to communicate to each other that we've got to play safe, or under control so we're just not giving them fouls or giving them free throws."

The Knicks led 28-24 after the first quarter.

Anthony beat the buzzer at the end of the first half with a jumper to give the Knicks a 56-53 lead.

DeRozan's two free throws with 6:08 to play in the third quarter tied the game at 72. The shooting guard made two more free throws to give Toronto a two-point lead with 5:46 left in the quarter. Powell's 3-pointer stretched the lead to five.

The Raptors led 87-85 after three quarters.

The Knicks scored the first four points of the fourth quarter but the Raptors regained a two-point lead on Patterson's pair of 3-pointers.

Porzingis hit a 3-point shot to cut the lead to one point with 6:29 left in the game. Rose made one of two free throws to tie the game at 97.

DeRozan came back with a 3-pointer with 5:48 left to put Toronto ahead by three points and converted the free throw on the fifth foul of the game by Porzingis for a 101-97 lead.

"The four-point play is a killer," Hornacek said. "I don't know how much time was left in the game, but we did get a little bit of momentum, caught them and they got that play."

Rose scored the next four points on a jumper and a layup to tie the game at 101.

The Raptors led by four after Lowry's layup before Porzingis scored on a dunk.

Lowry made a driving shot to give Toronto a four-point lead.

After a missed shot by Rose with 55 seconds to play, DeRozan made a driving layup with 26.8 seconds left in the game, and when he converted the foul shot the Raptors led by seven points.

"The game was so close," Rose said. "So winnable. But we've got to figure it out but we really gave ourselves a chance tonight."

NOTES: The Raptors wore replica Toronto Huskies uniforms to honor Toronto's first professional basketball team. The Huskies played the New York Knickerbockers on Nov. 1, 1946, the first game in NBA history, at Toronto's Maple Leaf Gardens. It was the first of six games in which the Raptors will wear blue Huskies uniforms this season. ... Raptors G/F Norman Powell started at small forward Saturday, his first start of the season, although he has played in all nine games. ... Toronto won three of the four games the teams played last season. The Knicks have not won a season series against the Raptors since 2010-2011. ... The Raptors' next game will be Tuesday when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. ... The Knicks will be home to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. ... Raptors F DeMarre Carroll did not play to give him a rest.