DeRozan leads Raptors past Knicks

TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors believe their third-quarter showing on Sunday afternoon against the New York Knicks was an example of what their team is capable of when their offense and defense are clicking simultaneously.

Toronto outscored New York 27-8 in the third quarter, paving the way for a 116-101 victory behind 23 points from guard DeMar DeRozan.

"I was really proud of the way the starters came out and set the tone, especially starting the third quarter," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. "(We) came out, set the tone defensively and built a 30-plus (point) lead, so my hats off to those guys."

DeRozan added five assists and five rebounds, DeMarre Carrroll added 20 points and Kyle Lowry chipped in with 16 points, nine assists and four rebounds.

Norman Powell contributed 21 points off the bench for the Raptors.

"I just think we got more physical," Lowry said of Toronto's defense. "I think we started to get more physical after the first part of the first quarter and we just kept going.

"The bigs did a good job of rebounding and we got out and were able to run."

The Raptors (27-13) have now won five straight meetings with the Knicks and are 8-2 overall against New York (18-23) since the start of the 2014-15 season. Toronto stretched its current win streak to three games.

"We weren't getting the stops, were not scoring, had some looks, but when you're not scoring, that's when you have to focus defensively and say, 'OK we may not be scoring, but we can stay in this game with defense'," Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said. "We weren't good enough to play any defense and it just ballooned out from there."

Carmelo Anthony led the Knicks with 18 points, Justin Holiday scored 17 points and Derrick Rose added 16 points and three assists.

The loss was the fourth in five games for the Knicks and saw New York reach the halfway mark of the season five games below .500.

"Forget the third quarter, the entire game -- we let them score 69 points in one half," said Rose, who was rested in the fourth quarter. "Everybody has to analyze what's going on.

"I really can't tell what it is. Can't put a finger on it. I don't know what it is. First time being in this (situation)."

Carroll led the way with 15 third-quarter points as the Raptors opened the second half on a 21-2 run, pushing their lead to 34. The Knicks had just two points through the first 9:20 of the half and trailed 96-62 through three quarters.

Toronto held New York to eight points in the third quarter, tying a record low for an opponent in the third (January 2007 vs. Charlotte).

"We're not going to become a defensive juggernaut overnight, but the way we played the third quarter has got to be our disposition," Casey said. "At least make people feel us and that's the way we've got to play on both ends, if we're playing for something big."

Lowry had eight second-quarter points and Ross added 12 while going 4 of 5 from 3-point range off the bench as the Raptors outscored the Knicks 24-14 in a 6:59 span of the second quarter to lead 69-54 at halftime.

Anthony and Rose each had 16 points for the Knicks at the break.

Less than two minutes into the first quarter, Knicks forward Lance Thomas was hit with an elbow on the left side of his face, left the game and did not return.

After the game, the team announced Thomas has a left orbital fracture and concussion-like symptoms. He will be re-evaluated on Monday in New York and is expected to miss the next game against Atlanta.

NOTES: Knicks C Kristaps Porzingis missed his fifth consecutive game with a sore left Achilles tendon. ... Raptors F Patrick Patterson missed his second game with left knee soreness and was replaced by C Lucas Nogueira in the starting lineup. Patterson missed four games earlier this month because of injury. He is considered day to day, according to coach Dwane Casey. ... Sunday was the second of four meetings between the two clubs this season. The teams meet again Feb. 27 in New York. ... The Raptors begin a three-game road trip on Tuesday in Brooklyn. The Knicks return home to host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.