Knicks 107, Rockets 102

HOUSTON -- Rookie forward Kristaps Porzingis delivered a dominating performance on both ends of the court and the New York Knicks extending their winning streak to four games with a 107-102 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday at Toyota Center.

The Knicks (8-6) snapped an 11-game series losing streak and won for the first time in Houston since Nov. 18, 2004. Porzingis finished with 24 points, 17 rebounds and a career-high seven blocked shots to anchor an offensive attack that included a sizzling 12 of 25 shooting on 3-pointers.

Guards Arron Afflalo and Jose Calderon combined for 27 points on 7 for 12 3-point shooting, helping the Knicks offset deficits in paint points (42-20), second-chance points (33-20), and points off turnovers (19-12).

Rockets guard James Harden finished with 24 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds while center Clint Capela recorded career highs in points (16) and rebounds (14) before fouling out with 5:03 remaining.

What was a nip-and-tuck affair throughout reached a crescendo in the fourth quarter, with the teams trading mini-spurts down to the final minutes. After Porzingis gave the Knicks an 88-85 lead with a pair of free throws at the 7:31 mark, the Rockets sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a trey from Afflalo.

Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony, largely a nonfactor due to foul woes, drilled a 3-pointer with 2:20 left but fouled Rockets forward Trevor Ariza as he attempted a 3-pointer on the opposite end of the court.

From the onset, momentum swung like a pendulum with the Knicks answering an 11-2 Rockets run with seven consecutive points to pull even on a Calderon 3-pointer with 3:52 left in the first period. Houston pushed back ahead by two possessions only for the Knicks to keep it close into the second quarter when Porzingis started to get going.

Porzingis tallied eight consecutive points for the Knicks during one brief stretch that highlighted his skill set, burying a pair of 3-pointers around a sweeping hook shot that cut the deficit to 35-33. But it was his proficiency from deep that appeared to spark the Knicks, who hit 5 of 8 treys in the second to build a seven-point lead just prior to intermission.

NOTES: Rockets G Patrick Beverley is scheduled to return to practice on Monday and, barring any setbacks, should rejoin the rotation next Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Beverley missed his fifth consecutive game with a left ankle sprain. ... Knicks coach Derek Fisher attributed his team’s defensive improvement to an embracing of a defensive identity needed to be successful. After finishing 28th in defensive rating last season (110.0 points per 100 possessions), the Knicks ranked 14th (102.8) entering play on Saturday. ... The Knicks utilized the same starting lineup - Jose Calderon, Arron Afflalo, Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis and Robin Lopez - for a sixth consecutive game. ... Rockets interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff floated the idea of playing C Dwight Howard in back-to-back games for the first time this season yet opted to start Clint Capela instead. The Rockets have three open days until their next game.