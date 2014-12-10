Preview: Knicks at Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs hope to avoid being responsible for the end of two long losing streaks in as many nights when they host the struggling New York Knicks on Wednesday. The Spurs saw Utah snap a nine-game streak at their expense with a 100-96 win Tuesday. The Knicks will try to stop their own nine-game skid with their third straight victory in San Antonio.

The Knicks trailed from the final minute of the first half onward in Tuesday’s 104-93 loss at New Orleans, dropping their 10th straight road game. “We should have won that game,” Knicks forward Amar‘e Stoudemire told reporters. “It seems to be a broken record after every game, but we’ve just got to be mindful of wanting to win and playing to win. We can’t play not to lose.” A poor third quarter did in the Spurs in Utah, sending them to their second loss in the last 12 games.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (4-19): New York star Carmelo Anthony (22.9 points, 6.6 rebounds) had a bit of a quiet night against the Pelicans with 17 points and told reporters his ailing left knee continues to bother him and could keep him out of the second game of the back-to-back. Stoudemire (13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds) carried the load Tuesday with a season-high 26 points, but the Knicks could struggle to score without Anthony. Reserve guard J.R. Smith (10.3) is the only other player averaging double-digit scoring.

ABOUT THE SPURS (15-6): San Antonio played without point guard and leading scorer Tony Parker (16.6 points, 5.5 assists) at Utah because of a strained left hamstring, and the Spurs lost coach Gregg Popovich to a third-quarter ejection. Popovich will be back Wednesday, but Parker is questionable and could miss his third straight game. If he’s not available, the Spurs will lean on fellow veterans Tim Duncan (14.4 points, 10.5 rebounds) and Manu Ginobili (11.8 points, 4.4 assists) and defensive stopper Kawhi Leonard (14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Knicks are 0-11 when allowing 100 or more points and give up an average of 104.1 points on the road.

2. The Spurs are 9-0 when hitting triple digits and average 104.3 points at home, where they are 7-1.

3. Duncan has posted a double-double or triple-double in four straight games.

PREDICTION: Spurs 103, Knicks 97