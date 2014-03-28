Preview: Knicks at Suns

The New York Knicks have the best record in the Eastern Conference over the last 10 games and they’ll try to maintain that momentum when they travel to the Phoenix Suns for a pivotal game Friday night. The Knicks bounced back with a 107-99 victory Wednesday night at the Sacramento Kings after back-to-back losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers, two teams well under .500. New York is 1 1/2 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the eighth and final playoff spot in the East, having gained five games on the Hawks since March 5.

The Suns are in their own battle for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, with a half-game lead over the Dallas Mavericks for eight place in the West. Moving up in the standings is also a possibility as the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are each within two games of Phoenix. The Suns have won five straight and are 7-1 since shifty point guard Eric Bledsoe moved back into the starting lineup after missing six weeks with a knee injury.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), Fox Sports Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (30-42): New York will likely have a considerably different starting lineup than when these teams last met Jan. 13 at Madison Square Garden, a two-point overtime victory by the Knicks. Tyson Chandler missed that game with an upper respiratory infection and Amar’e Stoudemire and J.R. Smith were coming off the bench. Smith made nine 3-pointers in Wednesday’s victory in Sacramento, tying a franchise record and joining Kobe Bryant as the NBA all-time leaders with the most games with nine or more 3s (four).

ABOUT THE SUNS (43-29): Gerald Green had one of the worst shooting performances of his seven-year career when he started against the Knicks in Bledsoe’s absence back in January, shooting 2-for-16 and scoring four points. Green did a solid job overall as a starter, however, and hasn’t dropped off since returning to the bench, averaging 16.6 points in the last seven games. He played 30 minutes in Wednesday’s win against the Washington Wizards, contributing 18 points in the 99-93 victory.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bledsoe has scored at least 20 points in four straight games for the first time in his career.

2. Knicks F Carmelo Anthony tweaked his right ankle in the fourth quarter of the win against Sacramento but told reporters after the game he’d be ready for the Suns.

3. Stoudemire was drafted ninth overall by the Suns in 2002 and spent his first eight NBA seasons in Phoenix.

PREDICTION: Suns 104, Knicks 97