Preview: Knicks at Suns

Despite all the drama constantly surrounding the New York Knicks, the team would have homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs if the season ended today. The Knicks will try to pull off their seventh win in eight games when they continue their road trip by visiting the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

New York's offense is constantly under scrutiny by fans, media and team president Phil Jackson, who isn't shy about advocating for his preferred triangle offense or taking subtle shots at star Carmelo Anthony for his role in helping that attack. Anthony went 4-of-16 from the field on Sunday but the Knicks still managed to pull off a 118-112 win over the Los Angeles Lakers to improve to 2-0 on the five-game trip. The Suns narrowly missed out on their first back-to-back wins since the first two games of November on Sunday, when they squandered a 15-point lead and suffered a 120-119 overtime home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. “Young teams are going to be inconsistent,” Suns coach Earl Watson said. “We have to learn to play with leads. ... Just play as a team. Play unselfishly, move the ball. It doesn’t matter who scores the most points. The ball will find the right guy. Until that happens, you’ll see us fluctuating victories and (losses), also losing leads."

TV: 9 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (14-10): New York coach Jeff Hornacek is returning to the place he coached for 2 1/2 seasons before being fired on Feb. 1, 2016, and he has his new team humming along in high gear. "The team has gotten to now they believe in themselves," Hornacek told reporters. "At the beginning, they were thinking: can we win? They’ve figured out they can. When games get close, they don’t try to do too much. It’ the evolving part of a winning mentality." Kristaps Porzingis (26 points, 12 rebounds) and Derrick Rose (25 points on 12-of-16 shooting) picked up the slack for Anthony in Sunday's triumph.

ABOUT THE SUNS (7-17): Phoenix received several impressive individual performances in Sunday's loss, including 14 points and 21 rebounds from 34-year-old center Tyson Chandler. The veteran grabbed double-digit rebounds in each of the last three games and is shooting 70 percent from the field on the season. Point guard Eric Bledsoe averaged 31 points and 8.5 assists in the last two games while shooting 23-of-44 from the field, but second-year shooting guard Devin Booker is 16-of-45 from the floor in the last three contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Knicks reserve C Kyle O'Quinn (ankle) sat out Sunday and is day-to-day.

2. Phoenix reserve G Leandro Barbosa scored in double figures in each of the last four games.

3. New York took the two meetings last season by an average of 24.5 points.

PREDICTION: Knicks 116, Suns 106